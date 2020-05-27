(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking for public cooperation in one key area when City Hall reopens early next week.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set June 1st as reopening date for City Hall, which was closed in mid-March due to coronavirus-related restrictions regarding public facilities. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News residents visiting City Hall are asked to wear a facemask starting next week.
"We are highly, highly, highly recommending that folks wear a face mask," said Lyman. "I don't know if we're going to go so far as require them. But, we would really appreciate it if folks did. To the extent that if folks don't need to come in, they can continue to use our drop box out in front. We're more than happy to do that. Through this all, a lot more folks are used to do that that way."
A.J. Lyman says social distancing standards will be practiced at City Hall. Other changes related to safety are being made prior to the building's reopening.
"We're also going to try to secure up our window there in the lobby," he said, "so, it's a lot more of a barrier there for inborn pathogens. Then, you know, also, if anybody's feeling sick, or if they might have been exposed to someone with it, we're asking that they stay home. We're not going to check temperatures, or anything like that. We're just asking that folks respect that, and the other folks around, and try not to get anyone else sick."
And, Lyman says precautions will be taken when live city council meetings resume in the council chambers early next month.
"We have our next council meeting on the 9th of June," said Lyman. "We'll probably have to thin out the chairs a little bit, give people some space. The council will have spread out a little bit, as well. There again, I highly recommend that folks wear facemasks, since we're going to be in a big group like that."
Lyman says city officials will evaluate the reopening of other city facilities--such as Shenandoah Public Library, and the city's fitness center, among others.