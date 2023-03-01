(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are pondering how best to curb underage vaping issues following the defeat of an ordinance amendment Tuesday night.
By a 3-2 vote, the Shenandoah City Council rejected a proposed amendment to the city's public health and safety ordinances, setting an age restriction of 21 for entering businesses selling vaping or nicotine materials, and establishing simple misdemeanor fines for clerks, retailers and underage persons purchasing the materials. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says police asked the city to craft the amendment in light of underage vaping issues in the community.
"We've been having quite a few issues with minors in possession of vaping, specifically, but also other tobacco products--particularly at the school," said Lyman, "So, with the addition of a new primarily tobacco and vaping product business in town, the police department, I and the city attorney tried to come with a way to kind of curb the access to those types of products to minors."
Lyman says the proposed amendment was intended for all businesses selling such products in the community.
"I know that the business in question right now that would be immediately affected by it is voluntarily complying with it, and not selling to anyone under 21," he said. "It was, I would say less about that, and more about we should have a law on the books to address this issue, going forward."
Mike Ide, the owner of the business in question, told the council Tuesday night that the proposed amendment was "confusing," and that he has no intentions of selling vaping or nicotine products to minors. Ide suggested an amendment, in which persons under 21 could enter such establishments when accompanied by parents or guardians. Lyman was asked whether the proposal could return to the council with that suggested amendment.
"I haven't had a chance to talk to everybody about it to see what's in the realm of the possible, and what's worth pursuing," said Lyman. "We'll certainly look at that, but I don't know what will actually happen after talking to everybody."
At least one council member balked at the suggestion Tuesday night. Councilman Kim Swank joined Councilwoman Toni Graham in voting in favor of the amendment. In an exchange with Ide, Swank questioned how business owners could verify whether an adult is a parent or guardian.
"How are you going to know they're a guardian? Are they going to carry a certificate around?" asked Swank. "I'm talking about a minor, because if you look around the community, there's been tons of people that have married, divorced, married, divorced. They have yours, mine and our kids. How are you going to do that if you're just checking names? That's just my question. I don't know. I think you're getting into a whole hassle, there."
Council members Jon Eric Brantner, Rita Gibson and Richard Jones voted against the amendment. You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman here: