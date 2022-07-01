(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials urge cooperation from residents this 4th of July weekend when it comes to fireworks.
Under the city's ordinance, fireworks are allowed July 1-3 until 10 p.m. and July 4th until 11 p.m. City officials explored limiting fireworks shootings to July 4 because of numerous complaints over loud noises beyond the legal hours. But, the Shenandoah City Council opted to leave the current ordinance as is. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray is among those reviewing proposed changes earlier this year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Gray estimated his department received up to 50 complaint calls regarding fireworks as of Thursday...
"We've been having a lot of complaints so far this year that people are already shooting the fireworks," said Gray. "There was already discussion this past year about changing the ordinance. I enjoy the fireworks. I enjoy the 4th of July--it's probably my favorite holiday. But, we need to follow the ordinance. If we don't want the ordinance to change, we need people to follow what they do read."
Gray also asks residents to clean up the debris left by used fireworks--and not leave materials in the streets.
"I know some of the street guys complain about a bunch of material left in the streets," said Gray. "That's one thing I want to say, too--if you're going to shoot them off, clean up your stuff afterwards. Be respectful of your neighbors. Think about the areas where you're shooting these off, because they do go up, and they have to come down. They have to come down somewhere. They're fireworks--they can and do cause fire."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen echoed Gray's comments. McQueen says some communities around Shenandoah limit fireworks to the 4th. The mayor hopes fireworks complaints won't put a damper on the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration scheduled for Saturday.
"We've got a great day planned for Saturday in Shenandoah at both parks--Priest and Sportsman's," said McQueen. "So, you know, let's not let it be hampered by a lot of nuisance calls and so forth. The police have a lot more to do than to be running around with that."
Copies of the city's fireworks ordinance are available at Shenandoah City Hall, or online at the city's website.