(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to have resume the annual citywide cleanup event this spring.
Near the end of Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council meeting, City Administrator A.J. Lyman announced the city is targeting April 22nd-24th as possible dates for the event, designed to assist residents in disposing of certain junk from their properties. Originally scheduled for late May of last year, council members first postponed the event until June, then decided to skip it all together because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Lyman tells KMA News enough COVID-19 safety precautions may be in place this year to allow for holding cleanup days.
"At the time, it was still really early on in the pandemic," said Lyman. "We were still learning a lot. I think at this point, we've got things down to a little bit more of routine. Everybody's got the PPE that we might need, and exercising social distance. We're hopeful this year it will work, if council so chooses."
Formal action on the proposed cleanup dates is expected at the council's next regular meeting March 23rd.