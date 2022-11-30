(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Optimist Club is contributing to an effort to ensure no kids in Shenandoah go without a gift this Christmas.
The Optimist Club made a financial contribution to Doug Meyer Chevrolet's "Toys for Girls and Boys" campaign on Tuesday for $1,600. Doug Meyer tells KMA News his company started the toy drive in 2014 to carry on the efforts of a similar campaign with the Shenandoah Police Department. However, Meyer says the drive wouldn't be possible without financial contributions -- such as the one from the Optimist Club.
"Optimist had a breakfast last Saturday morning that raised us money and they raised $1,600 for the program," said Meyer. "We'll use that money to buy toys for what toys don't get donated. We buy all the toys locally, nothing is bought online, so we'll go into the local shops downtown and then Walmart of course to."
Donations are being accepted for the toy drive throughout the next few weeks leading up to the distribution event on December 18th. Meyer says children who have been registered for the program will then be taken to the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah, where they will get to pick out their gifts.
"It's kind of like a little shopping deal, they'll come in and we'll have their name and how many kids they registered and then they'll get tickets," Meyer explained. "If they brought four kids, they get two tickets per kid, so they'd get eight tickets to pick out eight different toys. Then we'll take them to a different part of the Elks, we have somebody wrap them, and we put 'from Santa Claus' on them."
While the number of children currently registered for the program is still a little low, Meyer expects that number to pick up quickly over the next couple of weeks.
"Right now I think we've got 25 kids registered, but this is kind of when they start registering and that will definitely pick up," he said. "We usually end up with about 200 kids total that register."
Parents wishing to register their child for the drive can do so at toysforgirlsboys.com or on the "Toys for Girls and Boys" Facebook page. Meanwhile, those wishing to donate can drop off their toys or financial contributions at the Doug Meyer Chevrolet dealership at 2013 U.S. Highway 59. Monetary donations can also be dropped off at Bank Iowa in Shenandoah.