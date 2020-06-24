(Shenandoah) -- Three suspects were apprehended in connection with separate incidents in Shenandoah Tuesday.
Shenandoah Police say 29-year-old Dustin Maurice Baker of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday evening for child endangerment. Baker was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Sheridan Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Baker is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Police also arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Lee Steinhoff of Clarinda Tuesday afternoon on a Page County warrant for a sex offender registration violation, 1st offense. Steinhoff was released on bond from the county jail.
Also, police say 28-year-old Daniel Dean Archer of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday morning for operation of a vehicle without owner's consent. Police received a report at around 9:30 a.m. of a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of 7th Avenue. Page County deputies assisted officers in locating the vehicle in Coin. Archer was released from custody after posting $2,000 bond.