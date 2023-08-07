(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are proposing shorter terms for park and recreation board members.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to set a public hearing on a proposed ordinance amendment, reducing park board members' terms from 6-to-4 years. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the board proposed shorter terms in an effort to lure prospective members.
"We're one of the only cities in Iowa that elects our park board," said Lyman. "So, as elected officials, they have a specific term. It's been 6 years since the inception of the park board. In talking to the park board, they thought 6 years might be a little intimidating to folks who might be interested in it. They thought that by shortening the terms down to 4, we might get a few more people who might be willing to run for the terms, and partake."
Council members will also consider setting public hearings on two proposed amendments to the city's cemetery ordinances. One would increase the price per lot at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
"In looking at the cost of operations," he said. "The cemetery board and the sexton have recommended increasing that cost up to $400 per lot. With that, there's also a perpetual care fund, and an administrative charge on that."
Another amendment concerns administrative costs for changing lot records and titles.
"Sometimes, we have lots be granted to family members--or transferred as we would call them--multiple times," he said. "It just becomes an administrative burden, so we are charging for that, as well."
Also on the agenda: a closed session on entering into an agreement with Ahlers and Cooney for legal services, and the acquisition of agricultural land.