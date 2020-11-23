(Shenandoah) -- It's business as usual for Shenandoah's Parks and Recreation Department despite recent COVID-19 related measures.
Governor Kim Reynolds last week instituted new public health measures designed to halt the accelerating spread of coronavirus across the state. Some of the measures dealt with operations at fitness clubs or gyms. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the new measures mean no changes at the city's fitness center.
"The only real thing it had said was 'no group fitness classes,'" said Tiemeyer. "Then, they came out a day later, and said, 'no group fitness classes without a mask and social distancing.' So, we readjusted some of the stuff, and we're still able to hold those classes. Everything's still normal at the fitness center, as far as we can say. We're still having a pretty decent fall."
City officials reopened the center in June after being shut down for three months following the governor's original measures. Tiemeyer says the facility's use has picked up since its reopening.
"It started off slow, obviously," he said. "We shut down for three months. Some people were wary to come back in. We're probably a little less than our normal hours, but otherwise, we'll be just fine."
Tiemeyer says COVID-19 safety precautions implemented during the summer are still in effect.
"We spread the machines six feet apart," said Tiemeyer. "We, obviously, can't have a mask mandate in a fitness facility. We ask people to protect themselves, and social distance, and be smart. Make sure you wiping down machines, and we do a little extra cleaning every week, as close to normal as we can be."
However, the governor's new regulations prohibit youth and adult sports activities until December 10th. Tiemeyer says it will be January at the earliest before Shenandoah's activities resume.
"We plan on starting the first week of December," he said. "We got with some of the head coaches, We're looking at starting youth basketball now in January, after the 1st, and just see what happens."
You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.