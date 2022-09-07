(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is among the communities staging a yearly remembrance of a dark day in history.
Bogart Park is once again the site of the city's annual Patriot's Day ceremony Friday at noon. Local residents gather at that spot each year to remember those who perished in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of a hijacked jetliner in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. Dennis Nance is past commander and color guard chair of the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88--just one of the organizations participating in the ceremony. Nance tells KMA News this year's event takes place a few days early, as 9/11 falls on a Sunday this year.
"The mayor of Shenandoah will be there," said Nance. "Our commander this year is Joe Jardon, and he will be in charge of the program. There will be different speakers. The fire department will be there with the explanation of the ringing of the bells (the four-fives). Then, the Shenandoah High School marching band will be there with the National Anthem, and at the end of the ceremony with the playing of 'Taps.'"
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and Nance says it's a day Americans will never forget.
"Well, I think every community has some kind of a program that they put on to commemorate this," he said. "It's something that's a very, very sad happening, and it's something that we do every year to kind of help the community remember this sad, sad day that happened on 9/11, 2001."
Nance says previous commemorations have drawn good crowds.
"We have a very patriotic community," said Nance, "and we have it during the lunch hour, so it's not taking time out from each individual's workday. So, this is a very important function, we think."
Again, Shenandoah's Patriot's Day ceremony takes place Friday at noon at Bogart Park, across from Shenandoah's United Methodist Church.