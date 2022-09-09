(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again paused Friday afternoon to remember a dark day in history.
Shenandoah High School trumpeters played "Taps" at the end of the traditional Patriots Day ceremony in Bogart Park. A host of local officials participated in the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of a hijacked jetliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was among the ceremony's speakers. McQueen says residents attend the ceremony each year for many reasons.
"We are all here because we are remembering one of the saddest days in our country's history," said McQueen. "And, you're here because a lot of you are like me--you're going to remember this for the rest of your lives. This is something that happened that we will probably always remember, and hopefully we can always honor with Patriots Day."
Brent Anderson is exalted ruler of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge Post #1122. Anderson says the 9/11 attacks stir a wide range of memories.
"Most of us can remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we first heard or saw the news of what was unfolding when that first plane hit that first Twin Tower," said Anderson. "Some of us have personal memories of family or friends impacted by the attacks. All of the stories and memories of those who died--or lost loved ones--have become a part of our shared history."
Anderson also reminded attendees of how the events of that day unified the country.
"One thing in particular is how our communities across the country came together--the great people of this country," he said. "We did not know much about the organization or the people behind the attacks. Yet, we united to care for one another, to support one another, and to face uncertainty together."
Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 Commander Joe Jardon hopes residents also remember the lessons learned on that day.
"It's very important to remind us of what can happen if we let our guard down across the world," said Jardon. "It helped us realize that peace is not free, that many men and women have given their lives, as well as a lot of time and talent to defend this great country we have."
This year's Patriots Day ceremony was held two days early because September 11 falls on a Sunday.