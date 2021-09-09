Shenandoah Police Department

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police say their phone lines are down.

Police say they're currently using emergency lines as a result of the outage. For assistance, you can call 712-542-1419. If it's an emergency, call 911.

