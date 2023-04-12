(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Police Department is back to full strength in terms of officers.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the hiring of Darin Hofer as the city's newest police officer. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray tells KMA News Hofer comes to Shenandoah from Pottawattamie County, where he has served as a conservation office for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gray says Hofer has been certified since April, 2020. The chief says Hofer's experience is a plus for his department.
"Having a certified (officer) coming into the department brings some experience already," said Gray, "instead of having to send him to the academy and get all that training, which is a very costly deal. It can be close to $20,000 by the time you're all said and done, sending someone else to get trained. So, we don't have to go through that process. Really, the only part we have to go through right now is having him learn the streets."
With the new officer's selection, Shen PD is back to its full allotment of 10 officers--something Gray is happy about.
"This position has been open for the last couple of years now, since we lost Officer (Michael) Cisneros to Fremont County," he said. "So, we'll be back at full staff, which is going to be a really nice feeling for everybody within this department, because it helps with vacations, days off, or if someone's sick. Now, at some point in time, we have three officers out on the streets, which helps us a lot. That will take care of calls and doing our job for the citizens."
Hofer's salary for a certified step 1 officer is set at $23.02 per hour. Gray also discloses that the city and Shenandoah School District are close to an agreement on a school resource officer. Action on a 28-E agreement between the school district and the city is pending.