(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has had a busy weekend investigating three unrelated incidents in the community.
At around 4:35 Friday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Tassa for a report of a person making threats in the back yard of a residence. During the investigation, 37-year-old Lyle Stogdill of Shenandoah was taken into custody on a Page County warrant for first degree harassment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse serious assault. Stogdill was booked into the Page County Jail on $2,000 cash bond.
At around 10:30 Friday night, officers were sent to the 1100 block of West Summit Avenue for a report of an assault. During the investigation, 45-year-old Jason Dickerson of Shenandoah was placed under arrest for domestic assault -- third offense. Dickerson was held in the Page County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings.
At around 9:30 Saturday morning, 41-year-old Sherri Dumler of Shenandoah was arrested on a Page County warrant for two counts of assault on persons engaged in certain professions, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and interference with official acts. Dumler posted bond and was released with a court date.