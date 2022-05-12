(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah police officers report four arrests over the past week.
Police say 24-year-old Julian Wayne Winter of Omaha was arrested Saturday for domestic assault, 1st offense. Winter was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of Blossom Street at around 4:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Winter later bonded out of custody from the Page County Jail.
Three other arrests were reported this week. Police say 42-year-old Joshua Robin Latham of Shenandoah was arrested for domestic assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Latham is being held in the county jail without bond.
Police also arrested 25-year-old Zachary Aaron Thomas of Shenandoah for domestic assault 1st offense--a simple misdemeanor. Thomas' arrest took place after officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South Avenue. Thomas is in custody in the county jail.
Also arrested this week was 37-year-old David Anthony Alderman of Shenandoah for 3rd degree harassment by communications, a simple misdemeanor. Alderman received a court appearance date, and was released from custody.