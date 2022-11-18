(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer.
Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
"Several years ago when they started, they had Operation Christmas Blessing," said Langley, "where they would go shop for a family in need. It later turned into Shop with a Cop, where children would actually shop with the police officers. We like that a little better, because it actually hits the mark. You don't have to guess on what they would like."
Langley says registration forms are available at the police department's lobby at 400 West Sheridan Avenue.
"They have children between zero and 17 years of age," said Langley. "All they have to do is fill out the form, turn it into the clerk, and your child will be entered into a random drawing. You will be contacted from the police department if your child has been selected, and also the time that we actually do the shopping."
In addition to helping children, Langley says the program creates good will between police and the public.
"It is exciting for me, because we get to shop with the kids again," he said. "That is the best part. There is nothing, no more joy to see a child get that toy that they want."
Monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks can be sent to Shenandoah Police, 400 West Sheridan Avenue, Shenandoah, Iowa, 51601. Be sure to specify "Shop with a Cop" on the check's memo section.