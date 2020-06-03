(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down information in a burglary at a local business last weekend.
Police Chief Josh Gray confirms to KMA News that the burglary took place at Vetter Equipment at 1308 West Ferguson Road Saturday evening. Suspects entered the building shortly after 8:15 that evening and stole between $50,000-to-80,000 in merchandise. Most of the items stolen were STIHL equipment, including leaf blowers, chainsaws, weed eaters, trimmers and other materials. Gray says a video depicted a suspect's vehicle with a trailer outside the building. He says police are hoping to get license plate numbers of vehicle.
The chief adds Shenandoah P-D is working closely with authorities in Onawa, where a similar break-in occurred at a Vetter Equipment store there. Anyone with information regarding the burglary at Shenandoah's Vetter store should contact Shenandoah Police at 712-246-3512.