(Shenandoah) -- A suspect wanted in Fremont County was apprehended in Shenandoah late Monday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 26-year-old Toby James Pritchett was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place at 202 East Grant Street at around 10 p.m. Pritchett was taken to the Fremont County Jail, where he's being held in $20,000 cash or surety bond.
Two other arrests were reported Monday. Police say 25-year-old Ashley Rodriguez was arrested for 5th degree theft. At around 1:30 Monday afternoon, officers stopped to assist Rodriguez with her vehicle, which had become disabled. Upon making contact, police discovered she had an active warrant in Page County. The suspect was released from custody after posting bond, and was given a court appearance date.
Police also arrested 32-year-old Eric Michael Kievit on a Page County warrant for 4th degree criminal mischief. Police say Kievit was arrested at around 9 p.m. for allegedly causing damage in excess of $200 to a home in Essex. Kievit was given a court date and released after posting $1,000 bond.