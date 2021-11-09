(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Shenandoah Monday.

Shenandoah Police say 59-year-old David Wayne Taylor of Shenandoah was arrested for driving while barred. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Broad Street after witnessing a subject driving while barred. Taylor is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Police also arrested 30-year-old Justin Leo Powers of Clarinda on a Page County warrant on the original charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. Powers was apprehended in the 900 block of West Summit Avenue at around 8 p.m. Powers was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's held without bond.

