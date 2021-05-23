(Shenandoah) -- A pair of Shenandoah natives were recently arrested.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, 38-year-old Lyle Francis Stogdill of Shenandoah was arrested on Tuesday on both Page and Fremont County warrants for four separate counts of probation violation.
Stogdill was also charged by the Shen Police Department for Possession of a Controlled Substance -- a Class D Felony.
Stogdill was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $12,000 bond.
Additionally, officers arrested 28-year-old Joscelyn Coleman of Shenandoah on Saturday.
According to Shen PD, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Monroe Street for a report that a female was allegedly in an unoccupied residence without the owner's permission.
Coleman was arrested on charges of Attempted 3rd Degree Burglary -- an aggravated misdemeanor, and 3rd Degree Burglary -- a Class D felony.
While being processed, Coleman allegedly attempted to flee the building and was additionally charged with Interference with Official Acts.
Coleman's bond was set at $7,300.