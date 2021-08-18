(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Shenandoah and Essex late Tuesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 45-year-old Derek Eugee Wallace of Shenandoah was arrested on a valid Page County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of willful injury--causing bodily injury. Wallace was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sheridan Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. He was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's being held on $5,000 bond.
Another suspect was arrested in a traffic stop in the 200 block of California Avenue in Essex. Police say 50-year-old Tracey Marie Kimmet of Essex was arrested for driving while barred after her vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation shortly after 11:30 p.m. Kimmet is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond.