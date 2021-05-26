(Shenandoah) -- It remains to be seen whether a change in Shenandoah's peddlers' ordinance amendment will have an impact on the community.
That's according to Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman, who along with City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, developed the amendment of city regulations regarding peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants adopted by the city council Tuesday evening. Council members unanimously approved the amendment's first reading after no one spoke for or against it at a public hearing, then unanimously waived the second and third readings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Lyman says the amendment allows an established organization in the community to petition to hold events including vendors that serve a public benefit. However, he says the council would have the final say on the events.
"We would present that to council," said Lyman, "and allow council to weigh in on whether or not they thought it applied to this rule, and we didn't need to register them as peddlers, or itinerant salespeople, which would then lessen the burden on that organization or that event, in order to hold that event. From there, that organization would be responsible for collecting their own registration fees, and providing porta potties, dumpsters--things like that."
Lyman says sponsors of two proposed vendors fairs were the driving force behind the amendment. One event is expected to be held at Priest Park July 3rd, while another is planned for Shenandoah's 150th birthday celebration during Shenfest September 25th.
"The person organizing it brought up the fact that a lot of these people are folks making crafts out of their garage or basement," she said, "and they don't have $50,000 in liability insurance, necessarily, because they're running it as a business so much as a hobby. I get the sentiment there, and that's why we tried to make that change."
Lyman was asked whether future vendors events will benefit the city.
"I think time will tell," said Lyman. "I know that the organizer of these events has been doing one at Porter's Lake for a while, and she's had a lot of success with that, and we're hoping to continue that trend."
The proposed vendors fair is one of several events planned for Priest Park Independence Day weekend. In a related note, council members also approved a request from the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for street closures in connection with events slated for July 3rd. Lyman says the events include a shift in the day and route of the city's Independence Day parade.
"Normally, once it comes down Clarinda (Avenue), it will go up Sycamore and end there on Wabash (Avenue) on the north side," he said, "because in the past, we tended to have a lot more events at Sportman's Park. This year, the forum has focused more of their efforts on Priest Park, so they asked for the route to be changed. It will come up or downhill on Clarinda, to Thomas, then turn south again on Elm Street and go past the library, and end there on the north side of Priest Park."
Other activities will be announced at a later date. You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.