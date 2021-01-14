(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah industry plans a major expansion of its workforce this summer.
Officials at Shenandoah's Pella, Incorporated plant announce the company plans to hire up to 80 additional workers. Pella Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn tells KMA News the increase is part of the company's broader business initiative within its wood, window and door operation.
"We will be transferring two assembly lines from our Macomb, Illinois facility to Shenandoah operations here in Page and Fremont counties," said Finn. "We anticipate the hiring to begin in the late July-early September time frame, and continue on through the end of the year."
With the initiative, Finn says the company's goal is to double its business.
"It's really an exciting time to become a member of Pella Corporation," he said. "We have a really aggressive growth plan, and a really bright growth outlook in the future, and it should do well to keep us as a preferred manufacturer here in southwest Iowa."
Finn says the new jobs will be distributed between the first and second shifts.
"We will have factory hourly positions, as well as department manager positions--which are factory-exempt positions, and technical opportunities, as well," said Finn.
Anyone interested in future employment at Pella should call the company at 712-246-4170.