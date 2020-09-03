(Shenandoah) -- Two Nebraska residents are in custody after allegedly attempting to steal from a Shenandoah business.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers witnessed a black Jeep pull into the Earl May parking lot at 301 South Fremont Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the Jeep's occupants began loading the vehicle with flowers.
Following an investigation, officers arrested 63-year-old Rickey Lynn Frame and 34-year-old Tiffany Jane Byrd -- both of Lincoln. Frame was charged with third-degree theft and was also booked on a Mills County warrant for fifth-degree theft. Byrd was charged with fifth-degree theft.
Both suspects were taken to the Page County Jail. Frame is being held on $2,300 bond, while Byrd was released after posting $300 bond.