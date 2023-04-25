(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray is throwing his support behind a law enforcement presence in the city's schools.
At its regular meeting at 6 this (Tuesday) evening, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to consider a 28-E agreement with Shenandoah School District for a school resource officer. Last month, the Shenandoah School Board approved a resolution to negotiate with the city on the position following a series of incidents this school year. Once such incident happened last month, when a firearm was confiscated from an elementary student. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray was involved in the negotiations with school officials. Gray recently told KMA News such an officer would benefit his department.
"There's a lot of information that comes from that school and those kids," said Gray. "The kids, they know a lot of stuff. They get around town. They're in and out of a lot of different places. If we can find that information out, it helps us do our jobs on the streets, and if we do have calls out there, we aren't having to pull away from other calls to go to the school. So, overall, it's just a great combination if we can get an SRO deal out there to put in place with the school."
Gray says an SRO is also a preventative measure against possible violence.
"It's not going to solve everything out there by any means," he said, "but if, hopefully, will prevent a lot of things from happening."
School board members must also ratify the agreement before the position is established.