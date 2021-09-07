(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah police report three separate arrests over Labor Day Weekend.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 42-year-old Tony Lynn Keeler was arrested Sunday at the 100 block of 8th Avenue. Authorities say Keeler was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault by Strangulation causing bodily injury, a class D Felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor. Keeler was transported to the Page County Jail where he his being held on no bond.
The Police department also reports 34-year-old Kyle Jacob Campbell of Shenandoah, was arrested Sunday on a active Page County warrant. Authorities say Campbell was arrested for failure to appear on the original charges of OWI 2nd Offense, and Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institution. Campbell was unable to post the $5,000 cash bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.
The police department also reports 24-year-old Jacob Lee Mattox was arrested Monday morning at the 100 block of North Center. Authorities say officers were called to the scene regarding a burglary of a residence. After investigation, officers arrested Mattox for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a serious misdemeanor. Mattox was unable to post the $11,000 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.