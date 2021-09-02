(Shenandoah) -- Two Page County suspects face charges following arrests from separate incidents Tuesday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 40-year-old Christopher Bowers of Shenandoah, was arrested on an active Page County warrant in the 100 block of West Clarinda. Authorities say Bowers was arrested for failure to appear on an original charge of eluding law enforcement. Bowers was transferred to Page County Deputies who assisted at the scene and was being held on $2,000 bond.
The Shenandoah Police Department also reports 29-year-old Jocelyn Coleman was arrested after the police department was called to the Police Department lobby for a disturbance. A witness stated Coleman was removing items from the Drug drop box in the lobby. Coleman was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a simple misdemeanor. Coleman was unable to post the $2,300 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.