(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in separate incidents in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports Aaron Duwayne Childs of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an active Page County warrant in the 500 block of South Avenue. Officers with the assistance of the Page County Sheriff's Deputies served the warrant for Harassment in the 3rd Degree. Childs was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on no bond.
The Shenandoah Police Department also reports 21-year-old Zachary Lee Miller of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday evening after officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of West Sheridan. Authorities say Miller was arrested for Domestic Assault 1st Offense, a simple misdemeanor. Miller is being held at the Page County Jail on no bond.