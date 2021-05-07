(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah-area law enforcement will pause early next week to remember fellow officers killed in the line of duty.
Shenandoah Police's annual Memorial Walk takes place Monday evening at 6 at the gazebo outside City Hall. Ceremonies take place each year in honor of National Police Officer's Memorial Week. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray was among those speaking at previous police walk events. In an interview with KMA News following the 2018 event, Gray says police officers face more risks in today's society.
"It's getting to be a lot more dangerous," said Gray. "We see things now that I didn't see five years ago. And, it's getting a lot more dangerous. You think about everything you do before you head out to that call."
That's why Gray says he and other officers appreciate the public's support.
"We want that support 100%," he said. "Because, that's the reason we do the job. Most the time, we get criticized, and just knowing that people do support us and back us is the reason why we keep going. It's gigantic."
Retired police officers are expected to speak at the ceremonies, followed by the traditional walk to the city's public safety center.