(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's outdoor pool remains of the area's hottest destinations--in more ways than one.
As temperatures rise, officials with the Wilson Aquatic Center report scorching attendance figures so far this month. Shenandoah Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks tells KMA News an estimated 8,000 swimmers have used the pool this summer--including more than 3,000, alone, in July. Sparks says hot weather is just one of the catalysts for a busy pool year thus far.
"The heatwave has definitively helped us with attendance," said Sparks. "We have had a lot of people come, and are staying a long time. They're staying most of the day, just to be cool. We've had some people from out of town since some other pools aren't open all the time, or not open at all. We've had some of our attendance from different cities, and that's been really nice to have different people come in, also."
Sparks says this year's attendance is a big lift from the summer of 2020--when COVID-19 shortened the pool season to about a month-and-a-half.
"We had more people that were a little bit more concerned about being six feet away from each other," she said. "So, now that things are a little bit more relaxed, we have had more people. Luckily, the chlorine is strong enough to kill pretty much any of the germs that we have--so that's a great bonus."
Another bonus is the pool's strong staff numbers. Approximately 30 lifeguards comprise the pool's personnel. Sparks says additional pay this summer helped the pool retain staff at a time when other area facilities are experiencing lifeguard shortages. This year, new lifeguards receive $9 an hour, while those with three years of experience or more are paid $10 an hour.
"We did have an incentive," said Sparks. "We raised our rate for lifeguards this year, so that's been really nice for them, because they do work a lot of long, hot hours under the sun. That was really good to help bring them on and keep them on board.
"We're pretty close down here. We're like a little family, so we get used to each other for three months. They enjoy it, and we enjoy being around them. So, it's been pretty nice," she added.
Veteran lifeguard Brenna Godfread says keeping cool this summer has been a challenge.
"It has definitely been one of the hottest years," said Godfread. "We just have to remember to stay hydrated, and take some of the pop sickles with us to the stands."
Currently, August 13th is the last day of the pool's 2022 season, followed by the traditional "Doggie Dip," a popular event for canine swimmers. The center's hours are Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. It's also available for parties Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-to-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.