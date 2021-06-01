(Shenandoah) -- After a shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, a more typical summer is expected this year at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
Shenandoah Park and Recreation officials are hoping to open the pool for the new season Thursday. Park and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer tells KMA News cool, wet weather and some mechanical issues foiled the facility's traditional Memorial Day opening.
"Obviously, we want to try and open around Memorial Day," said Tiemeyer. "As close to it as possible. We did run into some very minor hiccups along the road--thankfully, nothing major. But, we did have just some tit-for-tat little electrical issues here and there, and some minor plumbing issues. But, they're all resolved and we're reading to roll."
Problems aside, Tiemeyer says the more than 20-year-old facility is in good shape.
"We're just seeing more wear and tear, obviously, every year," he said, "whether it's from rough winters, or just normal wear and tear on steel pipes and things of that sort. Overall, it's still in pretty good shape. I know we're going to have to look at getting some upgrades done to it in the future, though. So, it will be another fun project to tackle here coming soon."
Like other pools, Tiemeyer says Shenandoah's facility faces the challenge of retaining adequate lifeguard staffing. As many as 30 people staffed the pool in the past. Now, the number totals half of that. Despite incentives offered for working at the pool, Tiemeyer says it's hard to compete against other businesses paying more.
"We're just trying to figure out cool ways to keep kids wanting to be lifeguards," said Tiemeyer. "The pool will probably never be able to pay a kid what some of the surrounding part time jobs are going for now. But, that's just a struggle with pools all across the board."
Tiemeyer, however, says having the pool open for a full summer is exciting. Crowd constraints due to COVID-19 regulations delayed the facility's opening to mid-June last year.
"The start of the weekend wasn't the greatest for opening a pool, anyway, with highs in the 50s," he said. "No, we're very excited to have a normal season, again, and letting all the kids get out and have some fun."
Following Thursday's opening, hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays for cleaning and swim meets. Daily admission is $5, with free admission for swimmers age 4 and under and 65 and over . Pool passes are $150 for immediate families and $60 for individuals.