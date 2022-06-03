(Shenandoah) -- It will be early next week before Shenandoah's outdoor pool facility opens for the summer.
Monday is opening day for the Wilson Aquatic Center's 2022 season. Gabby Sparks is the pool's aquatic director. Sparks tells KMA News plans called for opening the pool this week. But, cooler weather and the need to train new staff members pushed the start back.
"We actually had a lot of new staff this year," said Sparks. "So, we are in the process of training all of them right now. We also were making sure we had the chemicals regulated, and that we were completely ready to go. Luckily, the weather's been a little bit cooler the last couple of days, so I think that's gone in our favor to get that water temperature up, also."
Though the pool's staff totals 30 this year, Sparks says that's actually lower than in previous seasons. Like other area pools, Shenandoah's facility is experiencing a lifeguard shortage. But, she's not sure of the reasons for the lower availability of staffers.
"I think a lot of the kids are out for sports and extracurricular activities--which is great," she said. "I think that takes up a lot of time. So then, by the time they get done with their sports and a lot of their activities, they're so worn out that working that working is probably on the least of their worries."
Sparks hopes an increase in lifeguard pay will entice new staff members. New lifeguards receive $9 an hour, while those with three years of experience or more are paid $10 an hour. In terms of the pool's condition, Sparks says the facility is in great shape--considering it's 23 years old.
"Like any pool, there's always going to be repairs that need to be done, and things that need to be fixed," said Sparks. "We had a couple of things this year that we worked on, like the slides and getting new signs put up, and umbrellas and things like that. We worked really hard over the winter months--and Kevin (Olson) and his team worked hard over the winter months--to make sure that the pool was ready to open June 6 with little or no issues."
The center's hours are Sundays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. It's also available for parties Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-to-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5 per person, or free for children age 4 and under, or senior citizens age 65 and older. Season passes are also available for $150 for families and $60 for singles. Passes can be purchased at the pool, or at Shenandoah City Hall. For more information, call the Wilson Aquatic Center at 712-246-5276.