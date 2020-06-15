(Shenandoah) -- It's full speed ahead for the Wilson Aquatic Center, entering a very unusual 2020 season.
Shenandoah's outdoor swimming pool opens Thursday at 11 a.m. Restrictions imposed by public health measures due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic prevented a customary Memorial Day weekend opening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says Governor Kim Reynolds' lifting of remaining pool restrictions last week cleared Shenandoah's facility for opening.
"You know, when the park board met a few weeks ago to make a decision on the pool," said Tiemeyer, "it basically boiled down to we just wanted to have something for the kids to do. There's a lot of unknowns in the world right now, a little bit of craziness. We just wanted to make sure that we had something in place for kids to go do."
Tiemeyer, however, says a number of changes have been made this year for continued conformity with social distancing.
"Really, the main difference right now is, the governor allowed 100% occupancy," he said. "But, with the social distancing cues, that kind of still puts us at around 50%. We're not overly worried about that right now, because 50% is still around 250 people. We're hoping to still get quite a few people in, and operate as normal as we can."
In addition to keeping six-foot distancing, patrons will be asked to wear masks when not in the water. Other changes are listed on the Wilson Aquatic Center's Facebook page: The pool's hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The facility will be closed on Mondays to allow for additional cleaning. Admission is $3 per person, with children aged 4 and under admitted free. No pool passes will be sold this year. Deck chairs and goggles will not be rented out to patrons this year. Also, pool parties are not being scheduled at this time. Another big change: large group swim lessons will not be held this year. But, small group or private lessons will still be available.
"We obviously would run that about twice during the summer," said Tiemeyer. "This year, the recommendations on how we do swim lessons have changed. So, they weren't super easy to follow guidelines. So, we've had to change that and follow that a little bit. I think we've got a pretty good plan to follow those."
Tiemeyer adds COVID-19 made securing lifeguards more difficult that usual.
"Obviously, it's harder and harder every single year to get lifeguards," he said. "That's a problem across the nation, just following park and rec and aquatic center trends. Fortunately, enough, we've been lucky the past two years to almost have too many lifeguards. You know, this year, we've got a decent amount of lifeguards--a lot of returning ones, and we've got a couple of newbies. So, we're excited to continue that strong group of lifeguards we kind of built as our base."
Anyone with questions regarding the pool's operations may call the Wilson Aquatic Center at 712-246-5726. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.