(Shenandoah) -- It's the swimming season that almost didn't happen.
The Wilson Aquatic Center's abbreviated 2020 season ends with the pool's closing Saturday. Activities got off to a late start June 18th, as the city waited for Governor Kim Reynolds to lift restrictions on pool facilities as part of her public health measures related to COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer says the exact attendance figures for this season are not yet available. Tiemeyer, however, believes the facility has held its own despite the late start to the season.
"We just kind of have a nice meeting--an exit interview at the end of the season," said Tiemeyer, "just to take a look at everything. But, you know, driving past every day, it's kind of like a normal pool season. You've got good days, and you have some slower days. But, I think it did all right."
Tiemeyer, however, adds the pool's attendance has dropped "big time" over the past week due to cooler-than-normal temperatures, and other activities.
"As soon as that temperature starts dropping," he said, "kids get a little less interested in the pool. That's fine. It's August by now, and there's plenty of other stuff that they want to be doing."
Tiemeyer adds it's too early to determine the financial hit the aquatic center took from its delayed start.
"Well, it's a pool, so it's always going to lose money," said Tiemeyer. "We know it took a little bit of a bigger hit than it normally does. But, we'll take a look at those numbers, and see what the overall outcome was."
Tiemeyer lauded the pool's staff and the public for following coronavirus-related safety procedures this season. You can hear the full interview with Chad Tiemeyer on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.