(Shenandoah) -- After weeks of delay, Shenandoah's outdoor pool is full and ready to go.
Shenandoah Parks and Recreation's Facebook page Thursday stated that the Wilson Aquatic Center opens for the 2023 swimming season Friday at noon--weather permitting. Mechanical problems and repair kept the facility closed past the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening. Once it opens, the pool's operating hours are Sundays and Mondays from noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6. The pool is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. In a recent interview with KMA News, Pool Manager Gabby Sparks says the reduced hours are due to a lifeguard shortage--something that's common with other pools in the area.
"This will hopefully help us alleviate anybody going over the 80 hour mark in a two-week time period, since we really try to avoid that," said Sparks. "We don't want to lead them to burnout or anything like that, so we're trying to space it out as much as possible."
Sparks, however, hopes to expand the pool's hours in July.
"We're hoping that if we can get more guards, maybe in July we can look at opening back up on Tuesdays and Thursdays," she said. "We thought that those were probably our slowest days, and we hope that everybody will join us on the days we are open, and make it a fun season."
Daily admission is $5, with swimmers age 4 and under and 65 and over admitted free. More information is available from the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation page on the city's website, and on its Facebook page.