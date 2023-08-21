(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents can enjoy Shenandoah's outdoor pool this weekend with their canine friends.
Once again this year, the Wilson Aquatic Center hosts its annual Doggie Dip this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 4-to-6 p.m. Admission is $5 per pooch, and free for human swimmers. Shenandoah Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks tells KMA News the pool's traditional climatic event is a benefit for People for Paws.
"All of the donations that we make from the Doggie Dip are given to People for Paws," said Sparks. "So, that they can get supplies that they need in order to help keep the animals happy and healthy, and anything they might need medical bill wise, food, cleaning supplies, stuff like that to keep People for Paws open in our community."
Sparks says the event usually draws attendees and dogs from all over the region.
"We've had a lot of people come from out of town," she said. "We've had people from Red Oak. Last year, we even had people come from Council Bluffs that had seen it on our Facebook page, and brought their dogs down. They just loved it. A lot of our community utilizes this event. They used to bring down the People for Paws dogs. That would motivate people to adopt the dogs, or at least help People for Paws. We hope that this continues this tradition."
Of course, Sparks says dogs and owners must following a few rules.
"All dogs must be up to date on their distemper, parvo and rabies shots," said Sparks. "You must have a leash available. We'll have the gates closed, but when you're coming and going, we ask that you be on a leash. No dogs under the age of 6 months, and the person bringing the dog must be 18 or older. You can have your kids with you, but we ask that adults be with them."
She adds the aquatic center and People for Paws are NOT responsible for any dog-related accidents. Owners must also sign a statement upon entering agreeing to the Doggie Dip's policies. Dog toys are welcome--but Spark says don't force your dog into the water.
"Some dogs are not really fond of the water," she said, "so, don't push your dog into the water, and try to think you're being funny with them. Some dogs just completely do not enjoy water, so just be cautious as to how your dog is acting before they get into the water."
Owners should also be mindful of smaller and larger dogs. Donations from humans are also welcome.