(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's outdoor pool dedicated the final weekend of its 2023 season to some special swimmers--those on all fours.
Dogs from all over KMAland brought their owners to the Wilson Aquatic Center Saturday morning for the first of two scheduled Doggie Dip events. Shenandoah Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks tells KMA News the annual event marking the end of the swimming season is a fundraiser for People for Paws.
"This is just a good way to have everybody in the community to come out with their pets," said Sparks, "allow the pets to socialize. And then, it helps People for Paw, so that we can give them the donations so that they can keep their facility running, and help get the animals what they need."
Gunnar McCuen of Shenandoah brought two German Shepherds to the pool. Both he and the dogs enjoyed the break in the weather--with the week-long heat wave giving way to cool, overcast conditions.
"It's been hot all week, really," said McCuen. "We haven't got to take them on the trail that we usually do. So, we thought it would be fun to bring them here, and let them swim and cool off after the hot week we've had.
"They're doing awesome. I've got swimmers, so they love this right here," he added.
Dog lovers young and old were in attendance. Shenandoah 7th grader Taylor Nelson brought her dog Hovy to the pool.
"We thought it would be a good experience to interact with other dogs, and to actually swim," said Nelson.
Clearly the Force was with Vader, a black dog owned by Sharon Moore of Shenandoah. Moore says the Doggie Dip offered first timers like her and her dog a chance to get their feet--and paws--wet.
"I usually come here with a friend that has a dog," said Moore. "This time, I have won. I love it."
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman brought his two dogs to the event--including his 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, Floyd. Lyman says Floyd is no stranger to H20.
"He's been in outside ponds, and streams and stuff," said Lyman. "He's kind of gotten in up to his feet. This is about the deepest he's ever been in. It's a great time to come out and run around. The weather's perfect. It's a good thing we do this every year. I'm really happy the city gets to do this for everybody."
People for Paws Shelter Director Linda Hoefing was ecstatic with the turnout of dogs--and humans--at the pool.
"This is absolutely the best thing ever," said Hoefing. "It highlights the dogs having fun with their good, responsible owners. They take really good care of them, and that's what we love the most. As as far as any money that comes into us that goes into our funds is well appreciated--from a dollar to a few hundred. Really, it's a feel good event."
One more Doggie Dip session is scheduled at the aquatic center Sunday from 4-6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person--dogs are free.