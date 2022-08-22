(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's outdoor swimming pool season is going out with a bang--not to mention a bark--this weekend.
Dog lovers can enjoy the Wilson Aquatic Center's traditional Doggie Dip. Residents are welcome to bring their canine friends for a refreshing dip in the pool Friday and Saturday from 4-to-6 p.m. Shenandoah Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks tells KMA News it's a great way to end another swimming year, and raise money for People for Paws at the same time.
"Before we drained the pool," said Sparks, "we figured why not let the dogs go ahead and swim in it, and let them enjoy it for a little bit. So, what it is, is we allow all dogs over the age of six months to come in and swim. It's $5 per dog, and you're also able to give more donations if you'd like. All of the proceeds that we get go straight for People for Paws."
Sparks says dogs and dog owners must follow certain rules.
"Your dog must have all its vaccinations," he said. "They must be above six years of age. They need to come and leave on a leash. Once they're inside the gates--as long as they're not being aggressive, or if they're not taking off from you and listen pretty well--they can come off their leash. We just ask that people be courteous of bigger dogs and smaller dogs, and not push your dog in water they're not comfortable with--try to ease them into it--and just enjoy your time with your dog."
Sparks says the popular event also allows dogs from the People for Paws shelter a chance to enjoy the water, as well.
"It was fun to see some of the dogs actually come down and swim," said Sparks, "and, you know, get out and around people, get out and be around other dogs. We're hoping that if people are there when People for Paws brings their dogs down, that maybe we can get somebody to adopt some of their dogs, and get them all new homes."
She adds residents looking to adopt dogs from People for Paws may also want to adopt a cat (though felines are not welcome to the Doggie Dip). Again, admission is $5 per pooch.