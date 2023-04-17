(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents were without power for several hours Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Roughly 1,200 MidAmerican Energy customers lost electricity shortly after 6:20 p.m. Sunday. MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells KMA News the outage was centered in the vicinity of Southview Boulevard and South Center Street.
"We sent a crew out to determine what had happened," said Greenwood. "They found that a jumper cable--which is a component that connects overhead lines--had broken right around Southview Boulevard. They were able to restore more than half of those customers just after 9 o'clock last (Sunday) night, but they had to work many more hours to restore all customers."
Power was restored to the remaining customers at around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Greenwood says the outage is believed to be connected to Friday night's severe storms, which pummeled the community with high winds
"It's an overhead line that broke," he said. "It's a connecter that connects overhead lines that broke. We experienced a lot of that over the weekend. We had a combination of severe weather, we had several waives of thunderstorms. Additionally, we had just sustained high winds throughout the weekend, and it really caused a lot of incidents to occur throughout our service area in southwest Iowa, western Iowa, northwest (Iowa) and all parts east to the Quad Cities."
Greenwood says MidAmerican crews worked the entire weekend addressing outages in a wide area.
"It was kind of like 'Wac-a-mole,' where they were sent to one area to restore service, then had to head to another location for a weather-related incident," said Greenwood. "So, it was just one area after another, after another."
Greenwood says company officials are still compiling figures on the number of customers impacted by Friday's outages. MidAmerican Energy's outage map is available through a link provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.