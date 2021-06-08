(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah City Council members want progress on the renovation of one property before selling another to the same buyer.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the council unanimously tabled setting a public hearing on the sale of city owned property at 909 7th Avenue. Brian Palmer – the property’s lone bidder – previously purchased a structure at 809 West Summit from the city for $1,600 back in September for renovation purposes. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen told the council he had not received an update on the West Summit project – and cautioned the council on awarding the 7th Street property to Palmer.
“That would be a concern,” said Sorensen. “I hate to overload somebody. We’ve had trouble with overloading before. I would like to see 809 done first.”
Palmer told the council issues with contractors not showing up delayed progress on West Summit. He’s hoping one contractor will address a joist under the house’s back side in the next few weeks. Though roof work has been completed, drywall and painting work is also pending. Sorensen recommended the council delay action until said work is completed.
“I would say until the supports in the floor and the drywall is done,” he said. “I could live without painting, but support in the floor and drywall, if he gets that done, and no one else has made an offer on this, then we can reconsider.”
Council members opted to table action on the 7th Street property until its July 13th meeting, and asked Palmer for an update on the West Summit project at its June 22nd meeting. At that same meeting, the council will hold a public hearing on the sale of property at 316 Lake Street. Trevor Unruh was the property’s lone bidder at $750. Sorensen says Unruh plans to eradicate vegetation and vermin at that location, but has ordered an Owners and Encumbrance report on the property’s title.
“I’m just warning you that the issue of the title is out there on this particular deal,” said Sorensen. “We usually don’t do that, but he didn’t want to make a $750 offer without some investigation of title. But, that shouldn’t influence you. We’ll have that within a few days. If you want to sell it, I would go ahead so that we can get the mowing done, and get the vermin under control.”
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved the proposed budget amendment for fiscal year 2021 which ends June 30th.
--- approved a three-year renewal of a 28-E agreement with the city of Essex for law enforcement and animal control services.
--- approved the closure and consummation of the transaction between the city and the War Memorial Trust for ownership of the Shenandoah Golf Course at 1800 Elm Street.
--- approved by a 4-to-1 vote, approved a joint participation agreement between the city and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for the regional transit system for public transportation totaling $5,000. Councilwoman Toni Graham cast the lone dissenting vote.
--- unanimously approved rates and salaries for part-time city employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center, but not before council members raised questions regarding the number of manager and part-time managers at the pool.
--- approved the salary of part-time administrative assistant Chelsea Pope for $12 per hour.
--- approved by a 3-to-2 vote the rate and salary of Jack Campbell as park mower for $7.50. Council members Arman and Kim Swank cast the dissenting votes. Swank felt Campbell should be paid more, since the council previously approved hiring a part-time mower for $8 an hour. We’ll have more on that discussion and the pool staffing issue in a future news story.