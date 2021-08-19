(Shenandoah) -- Two Shenandoah residents face drug charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old David Allen Ryan and 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Christo were arrested early Thursday morning on 189th Street. Ryan is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and violation of a drug tax stamp. Christo faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Both suspects are in custody in the Mills County Jail. Ryan is being held on $31,000 bond, while bond on Christo is set at $1,000.