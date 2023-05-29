(Shenandoah) -- It was a picturesque morning as Shenandoah residents gathered Monday to remember the U.S. soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Following the traditional parade from the Old Armory to Rose Hill Cemetery, residents gathered around the Tomb of the Unknowns in the Veteran Memorial Circle to mark the annual Memorial Day Services. Rows upon rows of American flags dotted the cemetery as speakers paid tribute to soldiers who perished in previous wars while defending the country. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was the keynote speaker for this year's services. McQueen tells KMA News he was honored to return for the traditional services.
"I really appreciate the Legion letting me do this because last year it was so windy and I had so many people saying 'we wish they could have heard what you said,' so I went ahead and thought we would do the same one," said McQueen. "I think the message is the same for any Memorial Day and I felt we had a perfect day."
McQueen emphasized the importance of ensuring the tradition of honoring the nation's fallen veterans continues throughout the next generations.
"The (generations) coming behind us have to understand World War I, World War II, even going back to the Civil War -- how important these were in the history of our country," he said. "We have to stop and take at least 24 hours a year to memorialize them and I think it's very important we continue to show people what it means to respect and honor these veterans."
The Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, opened the services with a performance of the Star Spangled Banner, followed by the traditional laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknowns and members of the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 performed a three-volley salute. McQueen adds that Memorial Day also holds some significance to him as his first boss, Danny Dankof, spent four years with the U.S. Marines and an additional four with the U.S. Air Force.
"I'll always remember some of the things that he's taught me and I think he's the reason I've done things with more common sense," said McQueen. "He never wanted to be recognized as a hero, but in my mind he always was and I felt what he did was very honorable."
Ultimately, McQueen urges residents to take a moment to reflect on this Memorial Day.
"We have our Veteran's Day, but I hope after this and seeing the wreath placement at the Unknown Soldiers' tomb and so forth, that everybody just stops and takes time to remember what it means to be an American and why we have the freedoms we have," McQueen emphasized.
24 area veterans have passed away since last Memorial Day, whose names were read during the ceremony. Monday's ceremony concluded with the playing of "Taps" by two Shenandoah High band trumpeters.