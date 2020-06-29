(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 isn't stopping KMAland residents from firing off their own fireworks this 4th of July holiday.
But, Shenandoah officials are reminding residents to be safe, and asking them to refrain from shooting off fireworks until it's legal to do so. While fireworks are being sold in tents all over the community, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Wednesday, July 1st, is the first legal day to do so.
"From July 1st to July 3rd, folks can shoot off fireworks until 10 p.m.," said Lyman, "then on the 4th of July, we allow then until 11 p.m. Then, we allow them again on New Year's Even until 1 a.m. on the 1st (of January). After that, we do not allow them to be shot."
Lyman also advises residents to take the necessary safety precautions in using fireworks.
"Making sure you know where you are," he said, "reducing the burnable materials around where you're going to be shooting them off. Kind of check out the prevailing winds to see where things might be landing or blowing, to make sure they're not landing on neighbor's properties, and the like. Additionally, we do not allow any fireworks on public property, so you have to do it on private property. From there, you know, just being smart and being safe."
Anyone with questions regarding the city's fireworks ordinances should call Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-4411.