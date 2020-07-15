(Shenandoah) -- Members of a Shenandoah service organization want to help the community's downtown business district shine.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a request from the Shenandoah Rotary Club to adopt the nodes located along Sheridan Avenue. Rotary Club President Kim Gee told the council a recent inspection of the nodes found they were in need of greater upkeep.
"A few weeks ago, members of the Shenandoah Rotary Club went down Sheridan Avenue to sweep the streets," said Gee, "and carried away a few bags of litter. We noticed that the corner streetscaping was looking a bit worn. We're respectfully asking that the club can adopt these corners, and maintain them on a somewhat regular basis."
Gee says it's important to improve the corners' appearances.
"These are what visitors and community members see when they come to our downtown," she said, "and the beautiful hanging baskets are just part of the view. The first time would take a bit of work, and it might take a few weeks to clean them up to be presentable. We would provide tools and pickups to dispose of the organic material, but would need input from the street and parks department to maintain the streetscape vision."
Following the initial thrust, Gee says cleaning would take place on an occasional basis, based on what is needed. She says the project is part of the organization's efforts to increase volunteering and community-based efforts because of COVID-19.