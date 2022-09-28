(Shenandoah) -- Rotary Club members from two states are coming to Shenandoah next week for a major event.
Shenandoah's Rotary Club hosts a district meeting next Tuesday at noon at the Elm Street Grill at 1800 South Elm Street. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner is a member of the Shenandoah club's board of directors. Brantner says Shenandoah was among five local organizations selected from 39 applicants to host the special gathering.
"We have our first female president this year," said Brantner. "One of her goals is to get some of her districts engaged in the smaller Rotary clubs."
District Rotary club officials from both Iowa and Nebraska are expected to attend, as well as club members from surrounding communities such as Glenwood and Red Oak.
"We're going to be focused on economic development," he said. "Margaret Brady's going to be speaking. The mayor (Roger McQueen) is going to speak. Julie O'Hara, our president, is going to be reaching out to a couple of other individuals to talk. It is open to the public."
Cost of the lunch is $15, but residents not wishing to eat are still welcome to attend. RSVPs are required by September 30 at shenandoahrotary@gmail.com.