(Shenandoah) – Elegance and beauty reigned in Shenandoah Sunday afternoon.
Thirty-seven young ladies vied for the Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah titles at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Fifteen-year-old Carys Woolsey was named Miss Shenandoah for 2022. A Shenandoah High School sophomore, Woolsey was one of seven contestants for the crown. Woolsey tells KMA News her mother, Chrissy Baker, encouraged her to enter the pageant, in order to get out of her comfort zone.
“I’m trying to get more involving in anything and everything,” said Woolsey. “I’m really excited to have this title to kind of further that.”
What was her reaction to hearing her name announced as the winner?
“My heart dropped to the floor,” said Woolsey. “I was shaking. I was super-excited.”
And persistence pays off for Woolsey, who competed in two previous pageant.
“It means a lot, really,” she said. “I’ve done Miss Shenandoah, this is my third year. I’ve always just wanted to win order to influence younger girls and other people.”
Auri Trowbridge was named first runner up, while Rachel Jones received second runner up honors. Caitlyn Jones was picked as Miss Congeniality. Bryleigh Bowers, the 7-year-old daughter of Jena and Zach Bowers, was crowned Little Miss Shenandoah for ’22. Bowers was asked why she entered the pageant.
“Because I thought it was really going to be fun, and something to do,” said Bowers.
Bowers was among 30 Little Miss Shenandoah contestants First runner up honors went to Bri Sunderman, while Aurora Dawson was named second runner, and Josie Wooten, Miss Congeniality.
Woolsey and Bowers will represent Shenandoah at various events within the next year, starting with Saturday’s Shenfest Parade in downtown Shenandoah.