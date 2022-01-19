Shenandoah Sanitation
Ryan Matheny/KMA

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Sanitation office will be closed until further notice.

Shenandoah Sanitation announced Wednesday their office will be closed until further notice, due to COVID-19 cases within the building. Regular trash can still be dropped off and payment left in the drop box, while metals may be dropped off and a check will be mailed.

The scale will also be closed until Monday due to technical issues not related to COVID-19. Any questions can be directed to Shenandoah Sanitation by calling 712-246-3350.

