(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Sanitation office will be closed until further notice.
Shenandoah Sanitation announced Wednesday their office will be closed until further notice, due to COVID-19 cases within the building. Regular trash can still be dropped off and payment left in the drop box, while metals may be dropped off and a check will be mailed.
The scale will also be closed until Monday due to technical issues not related to COVID-19. Any questions can be directed to Shenandoah Sanitation by calling 712-246-3350.