(Shenandoah) -- Pay increases are set for Shenandoah school officials for next fiscal year.
Following a special exempt session Thursday morning, the Shenandoah School Board approved a 4% base wage increase for administrators, supervisors and directors. That same base wage increase was approved for salaried, non-negotiated staff positions. Additionally, the board approved 5.5% base wage hikes for the district's director of maintenance and operations, and information technology director. And, the board approved $1 per hour increases for some non-negotiated staff positions, and paying tuition costs for the district's business office specialist to obtain credits toward their school business official license. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the increases were based on several factors.
"The decision that was largely made is pretty consistent with what we had provided for our teaching staff and our support staff," said Nelson. "When you look at similar conditions across the state, when you look at information that's related what different positions are made, the recommendation was that we needed to look at the director of maintenance and I-T director a little differently."
Last month, the board approved collective bargaining agreements with the Shenandoah Education Association for a 4% total package increase, and with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus for more than 6%. Nelson says the board's action completes almost all of the district's budget actions for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1st.
"For the most part, we haven't acted on my contract yet," she said. "That will happen later. Typically, we do that in late May or June. All of those pieces are coming together. We have our staffing in place, and we've looked at our salary increases, and we feel good about where we're at."
Nelson's current contract runs through the 2024-25 school year. Earlier this week, the board in regular session approved the district's fiscal 2024 budget, with a tax levy of $12.76 per thousand dollars valuation, an increase of about 47 cents per thousand from the current fiscal year.