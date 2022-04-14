(Shenandoah) -- School calendars will remain largely the same in the upcoming school year for the Shenandoah School District.
At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved the district's 2022-23 school calendar. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News will begin on August 23, the earliest date allowed by the state, but some may notice a slightly earlier release date.
"And we are able to release school on May 25 next year, using the calendar that's in place," said Nelson. "It does include a week-long spring break the week of March 13 through the 17, so that's always nice for students, families, and also for our staff."
The week-long break in March was also included in the 2021-22 school year after removing it for the 2020-21 school year.
An addition this year, Nelson says, is the upcoming school calendar will include pre-school dates and events.
"Several families had asked that we mark that on the calendar so it would be a little easier for them to follow if they have students from ages three and four who are in one building, and kids who might be older as well," said Nelson. "We tried to take the feedback from our staff and the people who chose to share their thoughts with us, and put together a calendar that we think works."
The upcoming calendar includes a similar amount of instruction hours for students at 1,146, above the state requirement of 1,080.
Nelson made her comments on Tuesday's "Morning Line" program, and you can hear the full interview below.