(Shenandoah) -- Teachers and support staff in the Shenandoah Community School District will receive a pay increase next school year.
Meeting in special session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah School Board approved final negotiations and contracts for the 2021-22 school year with the district's certified and non-certified staff. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the district's teachers will receive a pay increase, plus a one-time retention payment next school year.
"It's always a lengthy process that we go through, but it's good communication and we came to reasonable agreements," said Nelson. "With SEA, we settled for 2.21% for teachers. In doing that, we also have looked at providing a one-time retention payment that is above and beyond the negotiated amount. It's been a difficult year for our staff, and they've worked really diligently through COVID, so these are some funds that will be paid out to them in September."
Teachers with 1-5 years in the district will receive $600, 6-10 years will get $750 and those with more than 11 years in the district with get $1,350. Nelson says the district's support staff will also receive a total package increase.
"With our SSA+ group, they settled for 2.78%," said Nelson. "We've increased hourly wages for returning staff, our bus route pay and we're looking a little differently at our longevity scale."
Bus route pay was increased by 75 cents for the upcoming year. Nelson says the district continues to struggle finding bus drivers to fill all of its routes.
"It is always a challenge to get bus drivers, because the licensing requirements are challenging," said Nelson. "They are increasing to the point that at some point, you'll have to actually go to a driving school to get a specific license. We have been in the process of increasing our bus route pay over a period of years to attract people who are willing to do it."
Overall, Nelson says the district remains competitive when it comes to paying its staff.
"While our wages are within the market range, and we want to pay well and we want to support our staff, we do know that hiring right now is difficult," said Nelson. "There are a lot of places in town that are advertising for positions, so we do have to compete a little bit in order to get high-quality staff."
Earlier this month, the board approved the district's budget for the upcoming fiscal year with a tax levy of $12.63 per thousand dollars valuation.