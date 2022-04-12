(Shenandoah) -- While some costs remain flexible, budget numbers have been approved in the Shenandoah School District.
Following a public hearing at its regular meeting Monday night, the Shenandoah School Board approved its fiscal 2023 budget. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the budget includes an overall requirement of nearly $23 million but also a $0.33 decrease in the district's tax levy, bringing it to $12.30 per thousand dollars valuation. This comes despite what Nelson says is some potentially high costs for items such as fuel and food.
"We are making our best educated guess as to what our expenses might be, but currently, the price of gasoline is running right about $4.00 a gallon, and we know diesel is quite a bit more, and last year it was quite a bit less then that," said Nelson. "So we are on the high end estimating that it could double, hoping that we'll be wrong, but we're planning that those expenses could double in cost, and looking at where we can adjust our budget in other areas."
Nelson says other factors, including valuations, enrollment history, and other balances, allowed for the decreased levy rate despite the potential increase in expenses.
"You look at your cash balances, you look at your unspent budget authority, and you look at what you can control," said Nelson. "You can control your cash levy, you can control your management levy and make decisions at that point of how high you want to levy there to be able to cover your expenses, but then where can you hold the line so that it's not creating a burden on the public."
While tackling higher potential costs, Nelson says the school is also feeling the consequences of the nationwide teacher shortage. Nelson says teacher salaries and attempting to fill vacancies were other significant factors in building the budget.
"Knowing that this year was going to be a little bit more difficult--there's a nationwide shortage, and southwest Iowa is not protected from that--we started advertising early and filled some known retirement positions early on, which helped us to know what to anticipate this spring," said Nelson. "At this point we have four openings that remain and we're working daily to interview people."
At previous meetings, the board approved 3.23%, and 4.28% raises in regular salary costs for district instructors and support staff, respectively.
Part of those recruiting efforts to fill vacancies, Nelson says, have taken them to areas they haven't had to use as often.
"We're attending job fairs, we've also been advertising on Indeed, and we've been using local and regional newspapers and we certainly have an online presence," said Nelson. "Using Indeed has actually been one of our more effective tools in recruiting people who might not be as familiar with southwest Iowa from an employment perspective that may have family connections or reasons why this might be an attractive place to live."
